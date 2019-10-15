{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for starting a fire in a hotel bathroom Sunday night.

Hunter M. Goski, 25, was arrested at the Marriott Hotel on East Jennings Way for first degree arson after Elko Police and the Elko Fire Department was called at 9:15 p.m.

Elko Fire Marshall John Holmes and the police determined Goski lit a towel and a shower curtain on fire in the bathroom of the room he was staying in, according to police.

Goski was arrested at the hotel and booked in Elko County Jail on one count of first degree arson. His bail was listed at $50,000.

