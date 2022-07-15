Man arrested for dragging child on road

ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse.

Brandon S. Fierro, 43, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets after police were called on a report of a juvenile being dragged out of a vehicle.

According to a police statement, witnesses said Fierro used his vehicle to box in another vehicle, then opened the door and dragged the girl out by her arms and legs across the asphalt and onto the dirt on the side of the road.

Fierro was arrested for child abuse and booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $100,000.

According to jail and court records, Fierro was also arrested in July 2012 for domestic violence battery but the charge was later dismissed.