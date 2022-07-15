 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested for dragging child on road

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse.

Brandon S. Fierro, 43, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets after police were called on a report of a juvenile being dragged out of a vehicle.

According to a police statement, witnesses said Fierro used his vehicle to box in another vehicle, then opened the door and dragged the girl out by her arms and legs across the asphalt and onto the dirt on the side of the road.

Fierro was arrested for child abuse and booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $100,000.

According to jail and court records, Fierro was also arrested in July 2012 for domestic violence battery but the charge was later dismissed.

Brandon S. Fierro

Fierro
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sentenced in robbery at Maverik

Man sentenced in robbery at Maverik

ELKO – A man accused of hitting a convenience store customer over the head with a wine bottle and stealing more than $8,000 worth of his jewel…

Credit card ends up in wrong hands

Credit card ends up in wrong hands

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was contacted when a cardholder discovered more than $1,500 in purchases on the card that had been sent to their former address in Spring Creek.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan conducts civil defense exercise amid China tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News