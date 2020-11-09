Man arrested for shooting at girl on bike

ELKO – A Caliente man was jailed on $120,000 bail after a 14-year-old girl reported she was shot while riding her bike in the tree streets.
Elko Police Department officers were called at about 3 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Pine Street. The girl told them a silver Ford F-150 drove up to her and began shooting her with what she believed was a BB gun.
Police said the girl had minor injuries.
The vehicle was located a short time later and the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Christopher Mangum.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“The weapon was found in the vehicle and seized for evidence,” stated police.
Mangum was arrested for conspiracy to commit child abuse and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.
This week's felony arrests:
Amber L. Stecher
Amber L. Stecher, 33, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for robbery, burglary of a business, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $75,000
Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez
Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez, 32, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested at the Idaho Street Shell for third-offense driving under the influence, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
David E. Beach
David E. Beach, 58, of Tuscarora was arrested at 12 Mile Hot Springs for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Efrain Ramirez
Efrain Ramirez, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Javier A. Madriz
Javier A. Madriz, 33, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jaymz T. Quintana, 26, of Elko was arrested at the state parole and probation office for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.
Jennifer Anderson
Jennifer Anderson, 47, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for forgery. Bail: $5,000
Jonathan C. Smart
Jonathan C. Smart, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense. Bail: $15,000
Justin M. Mullis
Justin M. Mullis, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for open murder.
Kara A. Taylor
Kara A. Taylor, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for three counts of forgery, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,750
Kena R. Molina
Kena R. Molina, 23, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Railroad streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,755
Kevin A. Wilson
Kevin A. Wilson, 54, of Las Vegas was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue for fugitive felon from another state.
Lindsey N. Bartorelli
Lindsey N. Bartorelli, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Matthew R. Mierins
Matthew R. Mierins, 22, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 years old. Bail: $20,000
McKenzi J. Lay
McKenzi J. Lay, 24, of Elko was arrested on Clarkson Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,495
Melissa D. Marchand
Melissa D. Marchand, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Empower Fitness for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Rebecca Andrade
Rebecca Andrade, 26, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,500
Rebecca Wriglesworth
Rebecca Wriglesworth, 47, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for felony possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,185
Robert A. Miller
Robert A. Miller, 50, of Salinas, California was arrested at Walmart for robbery. Bail: $50,000
Roy E. Jones
Roy E. Jones, 57, of Sierra Vista, Arizona was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing, two counts of battery, two counts of resisting a public officer; six counts of battery by prisoner; two counts of assault on a protected person by a prisoner; and six counts of unlawful act by prisoner related to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $122,000
William E. Miller
William E. Miller, 41, of Port Byron, Illinois was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence. Bail: $16,140
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.