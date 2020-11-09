Man arrested for shooting at girl on bike

ELKO – A Caliente man was jailed on $120,000 bail after a 14-year-old girl reported she was shot while riding her bike in the tree streets.

Elko Police Department officers were called at about 3 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Pine Street. The girl told them a silver Ford F-150 drove up to her and began shooting her with what she believed was a BB gun.

Police said the girl had minor injuries.

The vehicle was located a short time later and the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Christopher Mangum.

“The weapon was found in the vehicle and seized for evidence,” stated police.

Mangum was arrested for conspiracy to commit child abuse and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

This week's felony arrests:

