Man arrested in Carlin battery, home invasion

ELKO – A Utah man was arrested Wednesday night in Carlin after allegedly threatening to throw a child through a wall, beating a man, and breaking back into a home after leaving.

Carlin police were called to the Hamilton Street residence shortly before 8 p.m.

Thurman R. McDole Jr., 43, of Sunset, Utah, was visiting his sister’s home when he “snapped” over the sound of music being played on a computer, according to a police report. He then got into an altercation with another man and punched him “several times in the head, broke a glass on the floor, and then left the residence through the front door.”

The sister locked the door but a short time later McDole allegedly broke it into several pieces. He re-entered the home and punched the other man in the head several more times before leaving again, according to the police report.

McDole was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of battery, home invasion and burglary. His bail was listed at $41,140.

