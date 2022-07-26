Man arrested in Carlin gun incident

ELKO – An Arizona man was arrested Monday on firearm charges related to a December incident in Carlin.

Jeremy D. Mathias, 41, of Marana is accused of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and aiming a gun at a person.

Carlin police were called on Dec. 18 to a Camp Street apartment on a report of two men having an altercation involving firearms.

According to an officer’s statement, a man was awakened by someone pounding on his front door, and when he opened it Mathias was pointing two firearms at him. The victim was able to grab one of the guns and remove the magazine, but Mathias allegedly pointed the other gun at him and pulled the trigger. The revolver did not discharge.

Police said Mathias admitted having the weapons and allowed them to search his truck, where they found a revolver and a Glock pistol. Mathias was not arrested but a criminal complaint was filed against him on July 12, less than two weeks after the Elko County District Attorney’s office received the officer’s unsworn declaration about the alleged offenses.

Due to a prior felony conviction in Arizona, Mathias was charged with possessing a gun by a prohibited person, a felony with bail listed at $20,000. He was also charged with aiming a gun at a person, which is a gross misdemeanor with $2,500 bail.

Mathias was also booked for making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer, but those charges were not in the criminal complaint.

According to Elko County Jail records, Mathias was also arrested by Carlin Police in November for domestic battery.

His bail on the current charges totals $24,780.