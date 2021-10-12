 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Carlin home invasion
ELKO – A man who was shot during an alleged home invasion in Carlin on May 21 was arrested Monday on a felony charge.

Kyle B. Kearns, 30, of Spring Creek was booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $20,000.

A Carlin police officer was called to the Bush Street residence at 2:30 in the morning by a man who said someone was attempting to forcibly enter his home. When police arrived they found Kearns sitting on the porch with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police entered the home and the resident said he had shot Kearns after he broke in and refused to leave. The inner door frame was shattered and pieces of it were lying on the floor.

Police administered first aid and read Kearns his Miranda rights before he was transported to the hospital. The injury was severe enough that he had to be transported to a hospital in Reno, so he was not arrested at the time.

The criminal complaint charging him with home invasion was filed Aug. 16. The Category B felony is punishable by a term of 2-15 years, and a fine of not more than $10,000.

Kyle Kearns

Kearns
