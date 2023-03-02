ELKO – Carlin police arrested a man Wednesday night during a domestic dispute in which he reportedly threw a knife toward a woman with three children nearby.

Police said they were called to the Cedar Street residence around 8:20 p.m. by a woman who told them her spouse was on the way and threatening to harm her. When they arrived, Christopher Sandoval, 30, was already there and the couple could be heard arguing inside.

Police said Sandoval peeked through the curtains at them and then ripped the curtain off the window. They could see the woman standing in a doorway with children near her, and Sandoval blocking her exit, according to the police report.

They attempted to enter the residence but Sandoval barricaded the door with his body, and the woman yelled that he had a knife. Police said he threw the knife and it struck a television mounted on the wall next to the door that the woman was standing in.

Police said the yelling continued until the woman was able to unlock a different door and let them in. Sandoval was placed in restraints and taken to Elko County Jail.

The woman’s phone contained a series of text messages in which Sandoval said he was going to batter her, according to the report.

He was booked on four counts of false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not a firearm, coercion with force or threat of force, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of attempted child endangerment.

Bail was listed at $590,000.

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests Brian Sanchez Adam D. Hammond Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton Jarvis R. Begay Jaymz T. Quintana Kayla M. Harrelson Mykela M. Green Pedro Rivera-Cortez Robert T. Hogan Roman M. Cervantes Shantel Q. Cuadra