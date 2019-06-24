ELKO – A domestic dispute on Saturday night escalated into a knife fight between a 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, according to the Elko Police Department.
Officers were called to a residence on South 12th Street at about 8 p.m. on a report of domestic battery involving several people, with two known to be injured.
When officers arrived they found a woman and several children in the apartment but the male suspect had fled the area. The woman told officers that Kendrick Johnson, 29, had physically attacked his girlfriend, who then contacted police.
“During the attack several children in the residence came to her defense, at which time Johnson stabbed a 15-year-old female in the arm with a metal object,” an Elko Police Department release stated. “The juvenile defended herself with a knife and Johnson received several stab wounds before fleeing the area.”
Officers located Johnson a short time later and treated his injuries until medical personal could arrive. He was then transported to Northern Nevada Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The 15-year-old female was also transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.
Police said Johnson was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Elko County Jail on charges of attempted robbery, third-offense battery which constitutes domestic violence, child abuse or neglect, and battery with a deadly weapon.
His bail was listed at $52,500.
