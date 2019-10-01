PICABO, Idaho — A man is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and other violations after a Sunday traffic stop.
Craig W. Huff, 30, of Mackay, was stopped by a deputy from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office at 6:45 p.m., according to a statement from spokeswoman Holly Carter.
Initially, Huff was uncooperative with the deputy, gave a false name and refused to show his driver's license. He was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer.
The 2019 Ford F-250 Huff was driving had been stolen from Elko, further investigation revealed, generating the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
After Huff's real identity was discovered, additional charges of providing false information to an officer and driving without privileges were filed.
Huff also had outstanding warrants from Bingham, Jerome and Twin Falls counties, as well as Missoula, Montana.
He was arraigned in Blaine County Monday and remains in custody in the Blaine County Detention Center.
According to Elko County Jail records, Huff was last arrested in July at the Villas at Riverside in Elko for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, unlawful breaking into vacant property, trespassing and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
He was listed as an Elko resident at that time.
