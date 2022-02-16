Man arrested in stolen vehicle

ELKO – A domestic disturbance led to an Elko man being arrested on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.

City police were called Friday evening to a south Elko residence and found the suspect, Benjamin G. Stanfill, 40, of Carlin sitting in a vehicle that was running but had no license plates.

According to court documents, police removed Stanfill from the vehicle and determined that it had been reported stolen on Nov. 21.

Stanfill was booked at Elko County Jail on a charge of felony possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. His bail was listed at $20,000.

