Man arrested in Wendover arson fire

WENDOVER, Utah – A Wendover man was arrested on arson charges Wednesday following an early morning fire that destroyed two Utah Department of Transportation trailers.

The Wendover police and fire departments were called to the UDOT employee compound at 3:15 a.m. Two of the four structures at the compound were already engulfed in flames.

“Wendover Police investigators determined that a resident of the UDOT compound had deliberately set a single-wide trailer on fire which caused a vacant nearby trailer to burn,” stated police. “Both trailers were completely destroyed.”

Joshua D. Gonzalez, 28, was arrested on two counts of aggravated arson.

No injuries were reported.

“We’re just very happy that no state employees were harmed in this incident, but also very concerned that someone would want to destroy state property like that,” Sgt. Nick Street told KSL.com.

Authorities said Gonzalez was a family member of a UDOT employee.

