 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested on burglary charge
0 comments
top story

Man arrested on burglary charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A man was arrested on a burglary charge after the Elko Police Department responded to an alarm shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to an auto repair business for a burglar alarm and, upon arrival, found an open door at the business.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They also found a man on the property who was identified as Casey J. Anderson, 36. According to police, Anderson admitted he was in the business but told officers he was an employee.

“Subsequent investigation revealed Anderson was not an employee and that he entered the business unlawfully,” stated police.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Elko County Jail on one count of burglary. His bail was listed at $20,000.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Casey Anderson

Anderson
0 comments
0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Rep. Mark Amodei on rural Nevada, Elko County

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News