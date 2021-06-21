Man arrested on burglary charge

ELKO – A man was arrested on a burglary charge after the Elko Police Department responded to an alarm shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to an auto repair business for a burglar alarm and, upon arrival, found an open door at the business.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also found a man on the property who was identified as Casey J. Anderson, 36. According to police, Anderson admitted he was in the business but told officers he was an employee.

“Subsequent investigation revealed Anderson was not an employee and that he entered the business unlawfully,” stated police.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Elko County Jail on one count of burglary. His bail was listed at $20,000.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0