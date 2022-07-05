Man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

ELKO DAILY
ELKO – A man was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after deputies investigated a report that he had stolen a checkbook from a family member.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Ryndon residence June 30 on a domestic violence incident when a man reported Rick M. Robles, 49, had been using his checkbook to write checks to himself. A deputy reported finding four carbon copy receipts of checks written by Robles, and he was transported to jail.
A search warrant was served at his bedroom, where deputies said they found a large glass bong that contained a substance that tested presumptively positive as methamphetamine. Robles has two minor children with access to the bedroom, according to the deputy’s report.
“The above mentioned bong and its contents were laying on the floor next to the bed where there was also a shelf containing the children’s school work and art work, PS4 controlleers, a multitude of video games and two Nintendo switches,” stated the report.
Robles was booked into jail with bail listed at $245,640, most of which was for two counts of child endangerment.
Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate Robles was sentenced to prison in 2007 for theft, 2015 for attempted grand larceny and drug possession, and 2020 for grand larceny.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Allen H. Mehlhaff
Allen H. Mehlhaff, 38, of San Francisco was arrested June 28, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 at Lages Junction for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $7,500
Amber M. Smith
Amber M. Smith, 39, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, on Puccinelli Parkway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Anamaria Robles
Anamaria Robles, 21, of Elko was arrested July 1, 2022, at Maverick Casino for violation of probation.
Anthone K. Santarone
Anthone K. Santarone, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested June 24, 2022, at 512 Morse Lane on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Cody D. Twitchell
Cody D. Twitchell, 29, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at Elko County Jail for fugitive from another state.
Daniel J. Aguilar
Daniel J. Aguilar, 28, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Ruby Valley Road and Harrison Drive for assaulting a first responder with a deadly weapon, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, destroying or concealing evidence, and reckless driving disregarding personal or property safety. Bail: $38,390
David E. Owens
David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested June 24, 2022, at 325 Bullion Road for violation of probation.
Dillon R. Papach
Dillon R. Papach, 32, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at Walmart for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Javier I. Silva
Javier I. Silva, 41, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Sunrise Drive for use or possession of a stun gun or device by a felon or fugitive, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $21,095
Michael M. Ventura
Michael M. Ventura, 37, of Elko was arrested June 29, 2022, at Dotty’s for burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
Mitchell B. Remington
Mitchell B. Remington, 19, of Battle Mountain was arrested June 28, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; possessing one ounce or less of marijuana; license plates displayed improperly; driving without a driver’s license; failure to wear safety belt; and on a criminal justice detainer.
Norman D. Wasson
Norman D. Wasson, 38, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at 177 W. Court St. for camping on public property and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,640
Rick M. Robles
Ryan S. Flynn
Ryan S. Flynn, 36, of Lamoille was arrested June 27, 2022, at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and allowing child abuse or neglect. Bail: $7,500
Samuel R. Leivas
Samuel R. Leivas, 50, of West Wendover was arrested June 30, 2022, at 1560 Eastline Road for assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with a public official by threat of force or violence, resisting a public officer, and fugitive felon from another state.
Skylar J. Eldridge
Skylar J. Eldridge, 28, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at the Nevada Parole and Probation Office for violation of probation.
Steven A. Gomez
Steven A. Gomez, 39, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
Taylor B. Nix
Taylor B. Nix, 28, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was arrested June 25, 2022 at Fifth and Commercial streets for fugitive felon from another state.
Todd L. Dixon
Todd L. Dixon, 52, of Elko was arrested June 29, 2022, at Dotty’s for burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
Trenton R. Whitehouse
Trenton R. Whitehouse, 31, of Elko was arrested June 27, 2022, at Winger’s for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $5,000
