Man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

ELKO – A man was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after deputies investigated a report that he had stolen a checkbook from a family member.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Ryndon residence June 30 on a domestic violence incident when a man reported Rick M. Robles, 49, had been using his checkbook to write checks to himself. A deputy reported finding four carbon copy receipts of checks written by Robles, and he was transported to jail.

A search warrant was served at his bedroom, where deputies said they found a large glass bong that contained a substance that tested presumptively positive as methamphetamine. Robles has two minor children with access to the bedroom, according to the deputy’s report.

“The above mentioned bong and its contents were laying on the floor next to the bed where there was also a shelf containing the children’s school work and art work, PS4 controlleers, a multitude of video games and two Nintendo switches,” stated the report.

Robles was booked into jail with bail listed at $245,640, most of which was for two counts of child endangerment.

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate Robles was sentenced to prison in 2007 for theft, 2015 for attempted grand larceny and drug possession, and 2020 for grand larceny.

--

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1