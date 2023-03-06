ELKO – Elko police arrested a Carlin man Sunday afternoon on gun and drug charges following a brief foot-chase at a casino.

“Officers were conducting a security check at a casino on East Jennings Way when they recognized a subject known to them to have an outstanding felony warrant for narcotics related charges,” stated the Elko Police Department.

He was identified as Benjamin J. Thompson, 35.

“Thompson fled the casino on foot before being apprehended a short distance away,” the EPD reported. “During the apprehension, Thompson resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm, controlled substance, and a substantial amount of cash.”

He was booked into Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three third-offense felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, owning a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

His bail totaled $80,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, Thompson was arrested Dec. 20 in Elko for possessing a dangerous weapon, May 2 for conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, April 20 for possessing a controlled substance, and in February 2021 for violating probation.

He had been sentenced in December 2021 by District Judge Mason Simons to 121 days in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

According to Elko District Court records, Thompson also pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance and was sentenced in April 2018 by District Judge Al Kacin to 1-3 years in prison. He was also sentenced earlier in April 2018 to 30-96 months in prison by District Judge Nancy Porter after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, and in February 2018 to 12-30 months for possession of a controlled substance.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Thompson has been incarcerated in seven separate cases over the past 15 years, including a 2015 attempted burglary charge in Churchill County.