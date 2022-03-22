 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested on stolen motorcycle

ELKO – A man stopped for speeding on a motorcycle early Friday morning ended up being arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy reported clocking the bike at 38 mph as it passed him in a 25 mph zone on Last Chance Road shortly before 2 a.m.

The vehicle identification number on the 2004 Yamaha came back as stolen, and the driver, Alex S. Sharp, 37, was arrested.

Sharp was listed as a resident of Sturgis, Michigan but he has been arrested in Elko before.

Sharp was arrested in December 2019 at a Bullion Road residence for possession of stolen property worth $3,500 or more. He pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 270 days in jail by District Judge Nancy Porter.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sharp also walked away from custody while he was serving on a work crew on Mountain City Highway in September 2020.

He was arrested three days later on a gross misdemeanor charge of escape by a non-felony prisoner.

Sharp’s bail on Friday’s felony arrest was listed at $20,195

Alex Sharp

Sharp
