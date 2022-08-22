Man arrested on stolen vehicle, heroin charges

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday night after being accused of stealing a pickup and driving it to Elko.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a pickup being stolen from Spring Creek by Robert R. Burns, 41. While attempting to locate the vehicle on the summit, deputies learned that an Elko Police Department officer had spotted Burns in front of a downtown casino.

While searching Burns during his arrest, the deputy reportedly found a plastic baggie containing a brown, tar-like substance that tested presumptively positive for heroin.

Burns was booked on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance, with bail listed at $25,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, he was also arrested in October for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and driving without a driver’s license, in January 2020 for felony possession of a controlled substance, and in December 2019 on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.