Man arrested on two felonies gets suspended sentences

ELKO – A man who was arrested twice last year on felony charges was given suspended sentences in both cases.

Casey J. Anderson, 37, was accused of stealing a wallet accidentally dropped by a gamer in a casino in April. He was later arrested on four counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent.

In June, Anderson was arrested on one count of burglary for allegedly breaking into an auto repair business and triggering an alarm. He told police he was an employee, however they determined he entered the business unlawfully.

In the first case, Anderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. He was sentenced Feb. 7 by District Judge Mason Simons to 180 days in jail, suspended, and was placed on probation for one year.

In the second case he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent. He was given a suspended sentence of 360 days in jail to be served consecutively with the previous sentence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $800 restitution to the victim.

According to Elko County Jail records, Anderson was also arrested in November 2017 for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and petit larceny.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3