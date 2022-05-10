Man arrested on weapons charge

ELKO – He wasn’t playing blackjack, but police said he had one in his pocket.

An Elko man was arrested Saturday for violating probation by playing slots at a casino, and also booked on a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon.

Shane C. Napoles, 50, was carrying a “blackjack” in his rear pants pocket, according to police who arrested him.

Nevada law considers weapons such as blackjacks or “metal knuckles” dangerous weapons. Possession is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, and/or up to $2,000 in fines.

The Elko County Jail’s online record system indicates Napoles is no longer incarcerated.

Napoles had pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence in April 2021 by District Judge Al Kacin.

According to Elko County Jail records he was also arrested May 7, 2020, on felony charges of attempted home invasion and attempted burglary. He pleaded guilty in October 2020 to disturbing the peace and destroying the property of another, and was given a suspended sentence.

In April 2020 he was arrested on Lamoille Highway for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and felony possession of a controlled substance. Napoles was also arrested in March 2014 for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Police said he took a vehicle because he knew where the car keys were located.

