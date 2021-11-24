Man arrested with stolen dirt bike

ELKO – An Elko man who told police he found an abandoned dirt bike in a vacant lot was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges.

An Elko Police Department officer responded to a “possible dirt bike accident” around 8:30 a.m. at Mountain City Highway and North Cedar Street. When he arrived he saw a man standing next to the vehicle with his hands on it.

The man, later identified as Charles H. Long, 25, reportedly told police “he found the motorcycle lying in the weeds and he was attempting to start it,” according to the officer’s declaration of probable cause. The bike was covered in frost and had fresh hand prints on it.

Police said Long provided a false name, and he had no identification and would not provide his Social Security number. His wallet contained no ID but he had a player’s club card, which police requested to examine. He then told police who he was.

The bike was determined to have been stolen, and Long was arrested for possessing stolen property, resisting a public officer, and violation of probation.

Long was listed as a resident of Carlin on May 24 when he was arrested at Pilot Gas Station on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, four counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license.

He was also arrested Sept. 20 at Motel 6 for possession of a hypodermic device.

Long pleaded guilty on Aug. 23 to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence Oct. 26 by District Judge Al Kacin. He was placed on probation for one year on conditions including he not consume alcoholic beverages, marijuana or prescription medication that he did not have a prescription for.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0