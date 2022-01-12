Man charged in Wendover burglary

ELKO – A man has been accused of burglarizing his own father’s business in West Wendover.

Tyler J. Hanson, 41, of Blaine, Washington was arrested Monday by West Wendover police.

The manager of a self-storage business discovered that the locks had been changed on two utility trailers. He told the owner, who responded that his son had recently broken into the shop, according to a police statement.

Large spools of copper wiring were missing from the trailers.

Police followed a tip and found Hanson at the KOA Campground, where his truck was parked next to a trailer that contained a spool of copper.

Hanson was booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $20,000.

