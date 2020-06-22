Man charged with domestic battery, robbery

On June 18, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m., Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Spruce Road for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned 32-year-old Otsile Moloi, of Los Angeles, California, was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend. During the altercation, Moloi pushed the victim, causing her to fall down. Moloi put pressure on the victim’s neck to hold her down and he forcibly removed two cell phones from her by ripping them from her pocket. It should be noted, the victim was four months pregnant with Moloi’s child. Moloi fled the scene but was apprehended by officers as he was walking on Spruce Road. Moloi was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of robbery. Taking property by force or fear constitutes robbery under Nevada law.