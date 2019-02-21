ELKO – A former Elko resident was booked on $40,000 bail this week after allegedly pointing a knife at a woman last summer and asking her “what was behind door number two.”
According to court records, Kaden S. Guymon, 23, confronted a woman at an Elko residence while looking for her brother. He allegedly pointed a knife at her several times and made the comment which she took as a threat to her two young children who were sitting in her car.
He reportedly fled when he heard police sirens.
Guymon, currently of Idaho Falls, Idaho, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, and petit larceny.
The petit larceny charge refers to a separate case in which Guymon allegedly admitted taking money from a tip jar at Dotty’s casino in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Hopefully after this the rest of this kid's family will be convinced to leave town, since they are such a "classy" group of "people". Great job ECSO!!
Read a lot of articles lately involving knife assaults. LOOKS LIKE WE MIGHT HAVE TO START GETTING BACKGROUND CHECKS TO PURCHASE KNIVES NOW TOO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.