ELKO – A former Elko resident was booked on $40,000 bail this week after allegedly pointing a knife at a woman last summer and asking her “what was behind door number two.”

According to court records, Kaden S. Guymon, 23, confronted a woman at an Elko residence while looking for her brother. He allegedly pointed a knife at her several times and made the comment which she took as a threat to her two young children who were sitting in her car.

He reportedly fled when he heard police sirens.

Guymon, currently of Idaho Falls, Idaho, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, and petit larceny.

The petit larceny charge refers to a separate case in which Guymon allegedly admitted taking money from a tip jar at Dotty’s casino in Spring Creek.

