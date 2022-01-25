Man charged with using another man's HSA card

ELKO – A former Elko residents was booked at Elko County Jail this week on charges that date back to 2015.

Jason K. Olszynski, 37, of Naturita, Colorado is accused of burglary, two counts of attempted obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and eight counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

City police were called April 29, 2015 regarding a theft at the Barrick parking lot next to Gold Dust West casino. A man said he placed his lunch box on the ground to go to a convenience store and when he returned he noticed it was missing. Inside the box was his Health Savings Account card.

Police traced transactions to two gas stations and to a casino where more than $300 was withdrawn from the account. They were able to identify Olszynski from surveillance video, and the report was forwarded to the district attorney for prosecution.

Olszynski was arrested four times on other charges in 2015 and was sentenced by Justice of the Peace Mason Simons to pay fees and fines totaling $1,095 and to serve five days in jail for contempt, after being found guilty of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.

According to Elko County Jail records, he was arrested five times in 2013 and twice in 2012. He was also arrested on a felony assault charge in 2010 after allegedly throwing a wrench at another man’s head during an argument.

Olszynski was charged with the latest allegations in 2017 and arrested last week on a warrant in Colorado. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $66,366.

