ELKO – An Elko man previously convicted of the attempted murder of two local residents has been sentenced to additional prison time for assault and battery on two other residents in 2015.
Sean Maurice Dean, 52, pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon, a category B felony, in a plea agreement that dropped multiple counts including battery with the use of a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony, and burglary with the use of a firearm on June 25.
Dean was sentenced last week by District Judge Nancy Porter to 28-72 months in prison for an assault on Nov. 12, 2015 in a residence on South Fifth Street.
The sentence is to be served consecutively with Dean’s prior sentence for attempted murder that occurred one month after that incident.
Court documents state that Dean entered the residence “with the intent to commit grand larceny or petit larceny, assault or battery on any other person, or to obtain money or property by false pretenses.”
One of the two residents was struck in the head and/or face with a handgun or other hard object which caused prolonged physical pain and/or impairment of bodily function, and or permanent disfigurement, court documents say.
The incident occurred one month before Dean was arrested on attempted murder charges for stabbing Burt and Denise Minter on Dec. 8, 2015.
When the case went to trial in 2016, Dean pleaded not guilty to attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and battery with a deadly weapon, all category B felonies. The jury found Dean guilty; however, proceedings were delayed when Dean dismissed his attorney, Gary Woodbury, during the sentencing hearing.
Dean claimed to the court on Sept. 29, 2016 that Woodbury used “racially slanderous language” in trial notes, according to Elko Daily Free Press files. Dean also said there were several instances of miscommunication between them regarding case strategy.
Represented by David Lockie, Dean was eventually sentenced to 12-31 years in prison by District Judge Al Kacin on Oct. 12, 2017.
Dean appealed his case to the Nevada Supreme Court. The conviction was upheld Jan. 25, with the Justices Michael Douglas, Jerome Tao and Mark Gibbons ruling in favor of the verdict.
“Because we will not disturb a jury’s determination as to the weight of the evidence or the credibility of the witnesses, where, as here, substantial evidence supports the verdict,” the justices wrote, “we order the judgment of the district court affirmed.”
According to court documents, Dean was previously convicted of six other felonies between 1986 and 2014 in Sacramento, California; Washoe County; and Elko County.
Dean was previously convicted of battery by means of strangulation in Elko District Court and sentenced on April 24, 2014, to one to two years in prison.
Dean has been in custody in the Elko County Jail after his sentencing in the attempted murder case because of additional court dates, said District Attorney Tyler Ingram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.