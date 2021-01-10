Man dies after being shot Thursday in Elko

ELKO – A shooting that occurred Thursday at a southside trailer park is now a homicide.

“The male victim in the shooting that occurred this past Thursday has passed away as a result of the gunshot wounds he received in the incident,” stated the Elko Police Department.

He was identified as 32-year-old Matthew Allen Baze of Elko.

Baze died Friday in a Utah hospital.

A woman who was also shot underwent surgery for a bullet wound and is recovering. Police have not released her identity.

Police announced earlier Friday that 30-year-old Austin William Himmelman of Elko is being sought in connection with the shootings.

“Himmelman should be considered armed and dangerous,” stated EPD.

He is described as a white male adult, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Himmelman is asked to contact EPD Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

Police were called about the shooting at 10:17 a.m. Thursday. Officers found Baze in front of a mobile home, and the female shooting victim inside a trailer.

According to Elko County Jail records, Himmelman has been arrested before on charges including trafficking a controlled substance, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and injury to personal property.

