EUREKA – A suicidal man driving more than 100 mph in a construction zone on Interstate 80 was hospitalized Thursday after being pulled over by law enforcement.

According to the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, a Camaro was seen weaving in and out of traffic around 12:18 p.m. and was clocked at 106 mph before it was stopped at the Beowawe/Crescent Valley exit by Nevada State Police.

When Eureka deputies arrived, a state trooper was removing the driver from the car and discovered that he had “stabbed/cut himself several times, severely in the lower extremities.”

The deputies and trooper immediately recognized the severity of the injuries and applied two tourniquets and bandages to the wounds while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive. The man was combative and making suicidal statements, according to deputies.

Eureka County EMS arrived and took over care of the patient, who was life-flighted by MEDX AirOne to a local hospital. It was determined he had non-life threatening injuries.

While at the local hospital, the man was placed on a mental health hold for evaluation. Further information on the driver was not released by Eureka authorities.