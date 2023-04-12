ELKO – A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through three counties in a stolen pickup was booked into Elko County Jail this week, nearly six years after the incident.

Robert A. Ramsey, 48, of Elko was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant charging him with attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and eluding law enforcement while endangering others.

An Elko Police Department officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Mountain City Highway and followed it onto Interstate 80 westbound on the afternoon of May 25, 2017, reaching speeds of 115 mph. The pickup nearly rear-ended a vehicle near the Hunter exit, according to the officer’s report.

The pickup was still traveling above 100 mph when it entered the Carlin Tunnel and slammed on its brakes, which the officer considered to be an effort to cause a collision.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers joined the chase, and the pickup again reached speeds of 115 mph as it drove through Carlin and nearly struck a tractor-trailer rig near the Dunphy exit. The pickup exited the freeway at Battle Mountain, nearly striking a Lander County deputy’s vehicle.

The chase continued up into the mountains, with one deputy getting stuck on a rutted road. The stolen pickup traveled off-road and climbed a ridge line before descending a steep hillside and crashing into a gully.

Police said Ramsey refused to exit the disabled pickup, and claimed he had his daughter in the vehicle and would harm her if they approached. As police waited for a SWAT team to arrive they learned that Ramsey was suspected of stealing a vehicle from Sparks earlier in the day and ditching it in Winnemucca. Sparks police had chased him on I-80 in that incident as well, but stopped their pursuit.

Ramsey was also wanted on felony warrants out of California.

With darkness falling and temperatures dropping, officers decided to use less-lethal force in an attempt to take the suspect into custody. They fired a percussion grenade at the rear window of the pickup, shattering the glass, but Ramsey would not exit the vehicle until after he was Tased by a deputy.

Ramsey complained of a pre-existing heart condition and doctors deemed it necessary to fly him to a Reno hospital. White residue from a container in his duffel bag later tested positive for methamphetamine, the police report said.

A complaint was filed against Ramsey in June 2017 but he was prosecuted on the Washoe County charges first. According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, he recently completed prison terms on those stolen vehicle and felony eluding charges.

His bail on the Elko charges is listed at $40,000.