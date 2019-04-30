ELKO – A man was fatally shot by a homeowner in Wells after deputies received a report of someone “yelling and screaming” outside the residence late Monday night in the 1100 block of Wells Avenue.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, in which 33-year-old Cory J. Bobb was killed.
A deputy was called at approximately 11:32 a.m. on a report of a man screaming outside a residence. Prior to arrival at the scene, the deputy received information which indicated the male had been shot by the homeowner.
The deputy found Bobb outside the residence, lying on his side. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene where Bobb was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday morning that detectives were on the scene and investigation into the incident continues. The homeowner was not identified.
Elko Daily Free Press files show that Bobb has been arrested multiple times in recent years. He pleaded guilty to battery in September 2018 and was given a suspended sentence of six months in jail and ordered to submit to alcohol monitoring.
He also pleaded guilty that month to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 17 hours served.
He was also arrested Aug. 29 for battery on a protected person, and on July 8 for battery, four counts of intimidating a public officer or other public employee, and resisting a public officer.
Bobb was also arrested in June for disturbing the peace and again that month on four tribal charges.
He also pleaded guilty April 12 to battery on an officer or protected person and was sentenced to 51 days in jail with credit for time served.
Prior to that, Bobb pleaded no contest in March 2017 to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 36 months in prison with credit for 824 days served.
That case stemmed from an August 2015 incident in which Bobb allegedly projected bodily fluid and committed battery against an officer while he was being transported to a high-security psychiatric facility in Sparks.
Bobb was also arrested in January 2016 for assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct; and in March 2016 for battery by a prisoner or probationer.
Three counts of battery and resisting a public officer were dismissed in April 2014. In that incident, police reported that Bobb tried to swallow a bag of methamphetamine when he was arrested at an Elko casino for trespassing.
A low blow of y'all to post a victim's arrest record. Shame on y'all. His past has nothing to do with his murder. He was a poc. He was a father. He was a cousin. He was a brother. He was a son. Shame on you for your insensitivity.
