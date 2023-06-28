ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man at a West Bullion Road residence on Tuesday evening.

Michael Paschal, 52, was identified as the victim by law enforcement in a press release posted on the Sheriff’s office app Wednesday afternoon.

Elko Central Dispatch received a call at approximately 8:26 p.m. June 27 about a domestic violence disturbance on West Bullion Road that involved a firearm.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 8:40 p.m. and discovered Paschal lying in the yard with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Life saving measures were provided by first responders, but they were unsuccessful. Paschal was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Law enforcement found a woman with “a head injury that was consistent with being struck with a blunt force weapon,” who was not identified in the press release. She was transported to the hospital with a head injury and was treated and released.

The woman’s identity will not be released until further information is gathered during the investigation, the Sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement’s “initial investigation determined that Paschal and a female had been involved in a physical domestic altercation.”

“The female had shot Paschal once in the chest. It is still undetermined if the gunshot was in self-defense,” the Sheriff’s office stated.

“Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are diligently working to determine all the facts in this case,” they added.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out for help. Locally the CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) has resources available including a crisis line, 775-738-9454, shelter, counseling, and support groups.