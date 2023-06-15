ELKO – An Elko man convicted of animal cruelty has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Eloy Garcia Diaz Jr., 41, was arrested in September 2020 after being accused of slamming a woman’s kitten into a wall multiple times and squeezing its neck until its eyes “looked like they were popping out,” according to an Elko Police Department report.

Diaz also flung the kitten into a wall multiple times while holding its neck, until it went limp and began to whimper, the report said.

The severely injured kitten was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Its owner said another kitten had been killed by Diaz two days earlier when he stepped on it, snapped its neck and threw it – claiming it was an accident.

Diaz was found guilty of unlawful killing or maiming of a pet and was sentenced June 6 by District Judge Al Kacin to 15 to 38 months in prison. He was given credit for 194 days already served in the county jail.

While in jail, Diaz was also booked in December 2020 on a charge of fighting or challenging to fight. He pleaded no contest to battery by a prisoner and was sentenced to one year in jail, to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.