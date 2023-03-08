ELKO – A Washington resident has been sentenced to prison following an incident on Interstate 80 that led to a high-speed chase, an injured state trooper and damage to another trooper’s vehicle.

Clyde W. Sperbeck, 53, of Kent pleaded no contest to eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property. He was sentenced this week by District Judge Al Kacin to 24-60 months in prison.

Sperbeck was sitting in a Chrysler sedan along the side of the freeway on April 20, 2022, when a passing state trooper stopped and approached his car. An open bottle of beer was seen on the passenger’s seat and another open container of hard alcohol was on the floor of the passenger’s seat, according to the trooper’s declaration of probable cause.

Sperbeck told the trooper he pulled over to check a text. As he was looking for his identification and registration his foot came off the brake pedal and the vehicle began to move. He was told to put the car in park, which he did. Sperbeck gave the trooper his identification but refused to hand over the keys to the vehicle, the report said.

Instead, he put the car in gear and drove away speeds estimated at 120 mph. He was seen weaving between lanes and coming close to other vehicles on the freeway. Another law enforcement officer attempted to conduct a “traffic break” with his vehicle but it was struck and rendered inoperable by Sperbeck’s vehicle.

Another officer set up spikes in an attempt to stop the Chrysler, but Sperbeck drove around them.

“The rope from the spike strips became wrapped around the police officer’s finger and pulled skin off his finger” as Sperbeck continued driving east on I-80, according to the report.

Another officer set up spikes that were successful in deflating his tires but Sperbeck continued to drive on. The Chrysler then went off the right shoulder and struck a paddle marker, yet continued until it was unable to go farther.

The trooper said Sperbeck was coaxed out of the car but refused to turn around and appeared to be trying to walk away, so the officers grabbed him and took him to the ground. He was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital in Elko to be tested for his blood-alcohol level.

Sperbeck was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driver disobeying peace officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to give information to party(s) at vehicle accident, speeding 31 or more miles per hour above limit, three counts of failure to obey officer regarding traffic laws, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane.

According to the Ely Times, Sperbeck was also arrested in White Pine County in November 2019 for failure to report an accident, hit and run, and failure to use due care.