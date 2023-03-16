ELKO -- A Utah man has been sentenced to prison following a March 2020 incident in which he crashed a stolen pickup into a West Wendover residence while fleeing from police.

Marcus Ronald Swallow, 35, of Clinton pleaded no contest to one count of resisting a public officer with use of a deadly weapon other than a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one count of willful destruction of property. He was sentenced March 7 to 43-108 months in prison by District Judge Kriston Hill.

On March 12, 2020, West Wendover police said they pulled up behind a pickup in the driveway of a residence that they believed was being used to deliver cash and heroin. They ordered the driver out of the pickup, but when he accelerated in reverse toward an officer, shots were fired at the pickup.

He continued to drive across a lawn and crashed into a mobile home across the street, according to a police report. The crash caused major damage to the residence, and the driver exited out the rear of the pickup and fell injured on the ground.

The man later identified as Swallow was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment.

He was originally booked on the charges in July 2021, and arrested again in October 2022 for failure to appear in court.

Besides the prison time, Swallow was ordered to pay $750 to the owner of the Dodge pickup and $32,904 to the owner of the mobile home.

According to court records, damage to the mobile home included a porch with awning, and items including a washer, dryer, freezer with meat, crockpot, television, PlayStation, Wii console, toaster oven, bicycle, air conditioner, sink, Christmas ornaments, and a table.

Swallow was on parole in Utah at the time of the incident.

According to Utah court records, he was convicted of theft and possession of stolen property in May 2022, theft by receiving stolen property in February 2018, unlawful possession of a credit card in January 2018, and theft by receiving stolen property and felony drug possession in May 2010.

He had also been sentenced to prison in December 2006 for joyriding.