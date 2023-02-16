ELKO – An Idaho man continues to be held in Elko County Jail on more than $1 million bail, despite being charged with offenses that normally call for $20,000 bail and being at borderline risk of heart failure.

Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was arrested on the Upper Elko Indian Colony in December. Original charges listed on his booking sheet at Elko County Jail were attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping of a minor resulting in substantial bodily harm, sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of battery by strangulation.

His bail was originally estimated at $710,000 but was increased to $1,010,000 when he appeared in court.

When a formal complaint was filed, however, it only listed two category “C” felonies. Both were for battery by strangulation against the same alleged victim, an adult female around the same age as Hanes. That offense called for $10,000 bail on his original booking sheet.

Deputy District Attorney Justin Barainca explained the change in charges.

“After discussing the matter with the lead investigator and reviewing the reports provided by the Elko Police Department, I filed a complaint against Mr. Hanes alleging the two counts that we could ethically charge with new information received during the subsequent investigation,” he stated.

On Dec. 28 his court-appointed defense attorney asked for Hanes to be released on his own recognizance or have bail reduced. Instead the judge kept it at $1.01 million, saying a written motion would be required to change it.

Barainca said bail amounts aren’t often changed after they have been set in court.

“Mr. Hanes’s bail had already been set at his bail hearing; thus, it was not affected by the charging decision,” he stated. “Once bail is already heard, the courts have been reluctant to readdress bail without a substantial change in circumstances.”

Only 2 charges filed in stand-off case ELKO – An Idaho man arrested Dec. 3 at the Elko Indian Colony on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault, battery and attempted murder has onl…

Hanes denies the charges against him and hopes to be released on his own recognizance, but believes his attorney will request a bail reduction and get his medical needs addressed at his next court hearing. The Eighth Amendment protects defendants against excessive bail and states that individuals may challenge a high cash bail by making a bail reduction motion.

The incident began Dec. 3 when police were contacted at 4:50 a.m. by a caller who reported a man was chasing a victim who was trying to get away from him. They identified the suspect as Hanes.

Hanes had agreed to drive the woman from Idaho to Carson City but they stopped in Elko for an extended time. Hanes and a witness claim he had ordered the woman to leave the residence that night but she refused.

The residence was surrounded with help from the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Combined SWAT Team. After several hours the woman came out of the house. Hanes later exited the residence and was arrested.

Jail officials said Hanes was uncooperative during his booking, and says he was so angry when a deputy read his initial charges to him that he punched the wall, injuring his hand. He has been incarcerated for more than 70 days, and says he has a heart pacemaker that is due to be replaced. An echocardiogram taken at the end of January registered 40%, which is on the borderline of heart failure.

Hanes was also administered anti-psychotic medication at the jail.

According to his declaration of probable cause, the arresting officer stated he felt Hanes posed “a threat to the public and society … if able to produce bail on the charges” because he barricaded himself in the house and failed to comply with the SWAT team. Hanes, however, says he did not come out sooner because he had passed out from heavy drinking.

This isn’t Hanes’ first brush with the law in Elko County. Ten years ago he was arrested by Western Shoshone Tribal Police on charges including possession of an explosive device.

When he failed to show up in court, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office placed him on its “Most Wanted” list in June 2013.

However, the “explosive device” turned out to be a 3-ounce plastic container of smokeless pistol powder. Charges were dropped that December prior to a preliminary hearing.

Hanes has been convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery charges before in Idaho, and served time in prison on drug charges.