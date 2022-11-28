 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man held on $100K bail after failing to show up in court

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested in August for assault with a deadly weapon was arrested again on Thanksgiving Day for failing to appear in court on the charges.

Jerremy J. Gamble, 40, was originally arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly pointing a BB gun near a man in a northside trailer park.

“Based on the manner in which the firearm was used, it was readily capable of causing substantial bodily harm or death,” stated an Elko Police Department declaration of probable cause.

Gamble reportedly told police at the time that he believed his wife was cheating on him and had taken his truck keys from him, the report said.

Bail on the original charges was $20,640. He was arrested again Thursday at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, with bail listed at $100,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, Gamble was also arrested in February 2016 for battery by a prisoner after being arrested a month earlier on multiple misdemeanor charges.

He was also sentenced to prison in September 2015 for failure to stop on signal from an officer.

Jerremy Gamble

Gamble
