Man imprisoned on drug charges to be released

ELKO – A man imprisoned after police said they found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in his vehicle is scheduled to be paroled in July.

Elko Police Department officers were called to an auto parts store in April 2018 on a report of a shoplifter. Michael D. Overholser, 40, was stopped by police as he was leaving.

Elko Combined Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on the vehicle, and police said they recovered approximately 89 grams of heroin, 12 grams of cocaine, and 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Overholser, whose address was listed as Burley, Idaho, was booked into the Elko County Jail on multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, and trafficking a controlled substance.

He was arrested again three months later in a church parking lot for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

According to Elko County Jail records, he was also arrested in August 2005 on charges of trafficking a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1