Man involved in Halleck shooting granted parole

ELKO – A Halleck man who was sentenced in January 2021 to up to five years in prison has been granted parole.

Gregory Cielakie, 53, was originally charged with attempted murder after shooting his neighbor in the head with an AK-47.

Deputies said they were called to River Ranch multiple times the night of April 27, 2020, by Cielakie, who reported that a neighbor had been harassing him. He said he received Facebook messages from the neighbor saying he “was going to kill him and had a bullet for him.” He then got another message saying the neighbor was “coming down right now.” Cielakie said he replied “If it’s going to be a gun fight, it’s going to be a gun fight,” and he grabbed his AK-47.

When Cielakie heard a vehicle approach he walked out his back door. He told deputies that he heard two gunshots.

In response, “Cielakie stated he threw some rounds off that he was aiming in the air and was not trying to hit anyone,” the deputy’s report said.

The driver was struck in the back of the head, fracturing his skull and sending bone fragments into his brain.

Cielakie reported the incident to dispatch. In the 911 call, Cielakie said his neighbor who was threatening him had fired two shots at his residence, and Cielakie fired five or six shots back.

His AK-47 and magazines were confiscated.

Deputies recovered two revolvers from the neighbor’s pickup, and one of them contained three fired shell casings, according to the deputy’s report. The neighbor told deputies that he had not fired at Cielakie’s residence.

When deputies spoke with the neighbor a few days later, he told them that Cielakie “had been driving past his residence spinning his tires and revving the engine for approximately 1-3 hours” that night. He said he couldn’t recall the content of their Facebook messages, but their disputes had been going on since October.

The neighbor told deputies he had driven to Cielakie’s house and honked his horn twice, then heard 10-15 gunshots as he drove away. He felt a “whack” on the back of his head, and his pickup struck a phone pole.

Three months after the incident, an attempted murder charge was filed against Cielakie along with alternative charges of battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, or unlawful discharge of a weapon.

While incarcerated at Elko County Jail he was booked on an additional charge of battery by a prisoner, escape by a felony prisoner, and battery on a protected person.

In January 2021 he pleaded no contest to attempted battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to 2-5 years in prison.

Cielakie was granted parole in April and will be released from High Desert State Prison in July.

