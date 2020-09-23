Man jailed for leaving scene of crash on Fifth and Silver St.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man is facing charges of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday evening that left one man injured.

James C. Adams, 44, was arrested and charged with one count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without a driver’s license.

According to an Elko Police report, an officer arrived shortly after 7 p.m. to Fifth and Silver streets. Upon arrival, he found the A white Mazda with damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle and a man in the driver’s seat bleeding and unconscious.

A Pontiac that showed damage to the passenger side of the vehicle was unoccupied.

The owner of the Pontiac learned about the accident and arrived on the scene shortly after, calling 911 when he saw the driver of the Mazda and realized no one had been called. He told police that Adams had left the scene in the car the Pontiac’s owner arrived in.

Adams returned to the accident and told police he had a nine-year-old girl in the Pontiac with him at the time of the accident, who became hysterical.

He admitted to leaving the scene in the other vehicle to take the child home to her mother and said he did not call 911 because the child was too hysterical.

Adams was taken into custody. His bail was set at $100,195.

