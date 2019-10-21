ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with trying to cash a check for more than $10,000 in July that was from a batch of checks stolen from a local construction company.
Ciano V. Sweat, 33, was arrested Oct. 20 on felony charges of burglary, uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious note or check, and attempted grand larceny.
According to court documents, Sweat made two attempts June 25 and 26 to cash a check from Canyon Construction at Nevada Bank & Trust in the amount of $10,100.22.
The first time, Sweat was turned away because it was nearing closing time. The second time was the next morning.
A bank official who saw the check “noticed some features that did not look correct” and told Sweat he would have to call Canyon Construction to verify it.
After the bank made a copy of the check, Sweat left the bank and did not return.
Surveillance footage from the bank showed Sweat entering the bank on both days.
You have free articles remaining.
Canyon Construction filed a report to Elko Police in March that a batch of checks had been stolen from the company’s office.
At least two forged checks have been discovered since then, including one that was cashed for $1,162.22 in July.
Both checks had the forged signature of a Canyon Construction employee.
Sweat was interviewed on July 30 by an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy while he was in custody on a warrant, when he reportedly admitted to trying to cash the check “and that he should have known the check was forged.”
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Sweat has been arrested a dozen times since 2015 on numerous charges including trespassing, battery, disturbing the peace and warrants for failure to appear on misdemeanor crimes.
In May, Sweat was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and burglary. Five months earlier, he pleaded guilty to domestic battery and disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to serve 77 days in jail.
Last year, Sweat was stabbed by his girlfriend outside of a downtown motel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.