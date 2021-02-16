Man jailed on lewdness charges

ELKO – A New Hampshire man is facing charges of lewdness with a young girl that occurred about three years ago.

David Y. Putney, 71, of Nashua, New Hampshire was booked into the Elko County Jail Saturday on two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.

According to court documents filed in Elko Justice Court on Jan. 6, about a year ago the victim told law enforcement in Florida about the incidents which occurred within an eight month span starting in 2018 and ending in 2019.

Putney allegedly committed the crime in a motel located in Elko, she told Florida authorities.

According to the police report, the girl’s adult siblings were interviewed by a detective in Florida, who said they confronted Putney with the allegations “and he admitted to the conduct, although stating it only occurred on one occasion.”

Putney was jailed on $500,000 bail.

