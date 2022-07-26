Man placed under house arrest for lewdness

ELKO – An Elko man who was charged with lewdness with a minor has been ordered to serve six months under house arrest.

Dean Conn, 77, was accused of fondling a 13-year-old female “while touching himself,” according to a criminal complaint filed in November by the Elko District Attorney’s Office. The acts were alleged to have occurred “on or about 2018 and March 2021.”

According to an Elko Police Department report, Conn denied the charges and said he was never alone with the girl. However, he pleaded no contest to a gross misdemeanor charge of open or gross lewdness.

Conn was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to 364 days in jail, suspended if he follows certain conditions while on probation for 12 months.

Conditions include being under house arrest for six months, with the exception of leaving for medical treatment or attending outpatient psychotherapy sessions for depression and anxiety.

He was also ordered to pay the victim $620 in restitution and have no contact with her or anyone else under 18 in a secluded environment unless another adult who has never been convicted of a sexual offense is present and permission has been obtained from his parole and probation officer.