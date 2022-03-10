Man pleads guilty to 2 crimes, released on probation

ELKO – A man accused of threatening a Walmart clerk over two pairs of Apple Airpods has been given a suspended sentence. Andrew M. Smith, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, also was sentenced to time served in jail in a stolen car case.

In the first case, Smith was originally charged with robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint, he entered Elko’s Walmart after it closed on Oct. 2 and convinced a clerk to open the locked case where the electronics were kept. After being shown the AirPods he refused to return them and instead threatened the clerk.

Smith told the clerk he would find out where he lived, and pulled on his nametag, the complaint says. When a second employee approached, Smith fled the store.

Police were called to an Elko motel the following day on a report of a vehicle stolen from Nebraska, and Smith was arrested as he removed items from the car while it was being prepared for towing. According to court documents, multiple receipts from Walmart and Home Depot were found inside along with prepaid phone cards.

Smith was originally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

On March 1, he pleaded guilty to larceny from a person and was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to 15-38 months in prison, suspended. He also pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 149 days in jail, with credit for 149 days served.

Smith was also ordered to pay $2,332.95 restitution, and placed on probation for two years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2