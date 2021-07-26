Man pleads guilty to murder of Elko NHP sergeant

ELKO – A White Pine County man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first degree murder in the slaying of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, in exchange for dropping the death penalty.

The Ely Times reported Monday that John L. Dabritz also pleaded guilty to related charges in the case.

White Pine County District Attorney James Beecher recommend that Dabritz, 66, be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 in White Pine County District Court.

“The decision to come to this resolution was made in close consultation with the family of Sergeant Benjamin Jenkins and multiple law enforcement agencies,” Beecher said. “This resolution was not made with the thought of mercy for the Defendant, but to provide the family with swift and final closure, without protracted appeals or requiring them to relive the horrific incident though trial.”

Dabritz was arrested March 27, 2020, following a chase after he shot Jenkins along U.S. Highway 93 in White Pine County.

The NHP reported that Jenkins had stopped to check on Dabritz while he was parked along the highway. Dabritz shot Jenkins, took his uniform and fled in his patrol vehicle.

