Man pleads to lesser charge in stolen car case

ELKO – A Utah man accused of possessing a stolen vehicle has been given a suspended sentence.

West Wendover police patrolling a casino parking lot on May 24 noticed a Toyota Corolla with a Utah license plate “wedged in where the license plate bracket is.” Dispatch confirmed it was a stolen vehicle.

As a towing company prepared to impound the vehicle, a man with pink hair approached and told the tow truck driver it was his car, according to court documents. Police viewed surveillance video showing someone with pink hair parking the car a day earlier.

Police said the man gave a false name and birth date. Blake L. Edmunds, 23, of Lehi was arrested for possessing stolen vehicle and making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.

According to Elko County Jail records, Edmunds was arrested again on Jan. 23 at the West Wendover Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Edmunds then pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail on Feb. 22 by District Judge Kriston Hill.

He was also ordered to pay $4,310.07 restitution to the victim, pay $382.19 restitution to the State of Nevada Attorney General’s Office for extradition fees, and was placed on probation for one year.

