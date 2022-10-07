 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man seeks fuel assistance for stolen pickup

  • 0

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week in Wells after he contacted authorities for fuel voucher assistance to gas up a stolen pickup.

A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a gas station shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the fuel voucher request. James M. Huskey, 55, was walking toward the deputy when dispatch reported that the 2002 Chevrolet had been reported stolen.

According to court records, Huskey told the deputy that he borrowed the pickup from a friend and was returning it to Elko but ran out of fuel, so he called for assistance.

Huskey was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, and also for failure to register as a sex offender. His bail was listed at $25,000.

A towing company was called to impound the pickup.

According to Idaho Sex Offender Registry records, Huskey had a sexual conduct case from Wayne, Michigan in 1999 and a charge of accosting children for immoral purposes in 2017.

People are also reading…

James Huskey

Huskey
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry and Elton John sue Daily Mail publisher over alleged phone hacking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News