Man seeks fuel assistance for stolen pickup

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week in Wells after he contacted authorities for fuel voucher assistance to gas up a stolen pickup.

A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a gas station shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the fuel voucher request. James M. Huskey, 55, was walking toward the deputy when dispatch reported that the 2002 Chevrolet had been reported stolen.

According to court records, Huskey told the deputy that he borrowed the pickup from a friend and was returning it to Elko but ran out of fuel, so he called for assistance.

Huskey was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, and also for failure to register as a sex offender. His bail was listed at $25,000.

A towing company was called to impound the pickup.

According to Idaho Sex Offender Registry records, Huskey had a sexual conduct case from Wayne, Michigan in 1999 and a charge of accosting children for immoral purposes in 2017.