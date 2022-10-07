Man seeks fuel assistance for stolen pickup

ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week in Wells after he contacted authorities for fuel voucher assistance to gas up a stolen pickup.
A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a gas station shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the fuel voucher request. James M. Huskey, 55, was walking toward the deputy when dispatch reported that the 2002 Chevrolet had been reported stolen.
According to court records, Huskey told the deputy that he borrowed the pickup from a friend and was returning it to Elko but ran out of fuel, so he called for assistance.
Huskey was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, and also for failure to register as a sex offender. His bail was listed at $25,000.
A towing company was called to impound the pickup.
According to Idaho Sex Offender Registry records, Huskey had a sexual conduct case from Wayne, Michigan in 1999 and a charge of accosting children for immoral purposes in 2017.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carl S. Bonner
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000
Chancy K. Yates
Chancy K. Yates, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 27, 2022, at 12th Street and Opal Drive for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail: $40,000
Chase E. Gardner
Chase E. Gardner, 22, of Reno was arrested Sept. 25, 2022, at Bush and Willow streets in Carlin for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Christiphor D. Key
Christiphor D. Key, 24, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 10th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, 14-28 grams. Bail: $10,000
Dallas M. Barnett
Dallas M. Barnett, 39, of Wells was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 573 Sixth St. in Wells for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jacob G. Paden
Jacob G. Paden, 43, of Kalispell, Montana was arrested Sept. 23, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol in vehicle, speeding 11-20 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $25,400
James C. Adams
James C. Adams, 46, of Elko was arrested Sept. 26, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jamie L. Cochran
Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was arrested Sept. 27, 2022, in Winnemucca on a felony warrant for home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $120,000
Jordan V. Odell
Jordan V. Odell, 27, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 6128 Jacinto Drive for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery, four counts of child endangerment, four counts of discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $451,980
Kevin A. Sneed
Kevin A. Sneed, 29, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at Fifth Street and Rolling Hills Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Myka L. Schwanke
Myka L. Schwanke, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 10th and Silver streets for possession of stolen property $25,000 to $100,000; owning a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance, 14-28 grams. Bail: $50,000
Myranda Reich
Myranda Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Robert T. Hogan
Robert T. Hogan, 45, of Elko was arrested Sept. 23, 2022, at 3021 Idaho St. for attempted possession of stolen property and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,815
Shawn M. Warren
Shawn M. Warren, 30, of Lemon Valley was arrested Sept. 25, 2022, at 2770 Jennings Way for felony child endangerment, domestic battery-second offense, two counts of destroying the property of another, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $33,560
Thomas G. Wall III
Thomas G. Wall III, 34, of Elko was arrested Sept. 28, 2022, at Iron Horse RV Park for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device.
Todd L. Dixon
Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
