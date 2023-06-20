ELKO – A man who set his house on fire with a homemade flamethrower has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Charles J. Morrell, now 59, told police he thought former president Donald Trump and other people had broken into his home on West River Street in August 201. He used spray paint and lighters to make a homemade flamethrower.

Morrell was originally charged with first-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine. He pleaded no contest to second-degree arson and was sentenced June 6 by District Judge Mason Simons to 32 to 84 months in prison.

Morrell was listed as a resident of Las Vegas on his booking sheet. He was also ordered by the judge to pay $21,140 restitution to the property owner.