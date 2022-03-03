Man sentenced for attempting to steal computer equipment from Elko High School

ELKO – A Nevada man accused of attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment from the Elko High School campus has been sentenced to up to four years in prison.

Justin Daniel Wheat, 31, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced Feb. 22 by District Judge Kriston Hill to 19-48 months in prison.

Wheat was listed as a resident of Eureka when Elko County School District employees spotted him driving a district side-by-side on Ninth Street carrying about $4,000 worth of computer equipment along with his personal belongings on Sunday, Nov. 7, according to the Elko Police Department.

“It was later discovered there were multiple items inside the Junior building that had been gathered up but not yet removed,” stated an officer’s report.

Wheat was originally arrested on charges of burglary of a structure and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, with bail listed at $40,000.

Elko County Jail records indicate Wheat was arrested four times last year on crimes including destroying the property of another, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

He was also arrested in May 2020 for felony battery by a prisoner. He pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of challenging to fight, and was sentenced by Hill to 50 days in jail.

Jail records also show Wheat was arrested in August 2018 on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful discharge of fireworks, failure to wear safety belt, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

He was also arrested in January 2018 at South Fourth and River streets on two counts of felony drug possession. He pleaded guilty in May 2018 to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin, was placed on probation or five years, and was ordered to serve 78 days in jail with credit for time served and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.

