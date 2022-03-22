Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitution to the owners.

Police were called to a Seventh Street neighborhood around 3 a.m. Aug. 29 on a report of someone breaking into vehicles. Residents said the front passenger window on a 1998 Dodge pickup was smashed, and the driver’s side window on a 2020 Ford Super Crew was broken. A third vehicle was also struck, according to a witness.

Jaden J. Roberts, 20, was later located by police at Fifth and Railroad streets.

He was originally arrested on two felony counts of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint filed Sept. 2 formally charged him with one gross misdemeanor count of willful injury to or destruction of property.

Roberts pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a motor vehicle. District Judge Mason Simons sentenced him to 540 days in jail, suspended, and placed him on probation for one year.

He was also ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $1,500 restitution to the victims.

