Man sentenced for motel burglary

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested multiple times while on probation for drug charges has been sentenced to prison for his role in stealing a television set from a downtown motel.

Braulio V. Rodriguez, 29, of Elko was charged with felony burglary following an incident in April, when an Elko Police Department officer on patrol at 4:30 a.m. “noticed something suspicious” at the motel. A man was seen removing a window screen and a woman was seen opening the window and crawling inside.

The man left in a vehicle but police questioned the woman, identified as Samantha A. Lowe, 27, of Battle Mountain. She told police her boyfriend had been staying there and she was trying to recover her purse, according to the officer’s statement.

Another officer pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as Rodriguez. Inside the vehicle was a Samsung TV. The motel manager inspected the room and determined the television was missing.

Rodriguez was arrested for violation of probation and two counts of drug paraphernalia. He had been arrested seven other times on felony charges over the past two years, and given two suspended sentences by District Judge Mason Simons after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Rodriguez pleaded no contest to burglary of business and was sentenced this week by Simons to 12-30 months in prison, to be served consecutively to three previous sentences as well as a new conviction for drug possession.

Lowe was also arrested in the April burglary, and again in August for failing to appear in court on the charges.