Man sentenced for three felony crimes in one day

ELKO – An Elko man was sentenced Wednesday in three separate criminal cases to a total of 12 to 30 years in prison.

William J. Grow, 33, was sentenced by District Judge Mason Simons after he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, felony domestic violence, and burglary of a business.

He was given credit for 129 days already spent in Elko County Jail.

The burglary charge was from an incident at Southside Laundry on Aug. 7. Grow and another man entered the laundry on Aug. 7 and removed an ATM belonging to Nevada Bank & Trust that was bolted to the floor.

The machine was worth about $2,500 but it also contained $4,460 in cash at the time of the theft.

As part of his sentence, Grow was ordered to pay $1,000 to laundry owner John Ellison and $3,500 to the bank.

The battery charges stem from a case in which Grow was accused of attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting a crime.

Police were called in July to a Lyon Avenue residence where two people had been stabbed and the suspect, Grow, was at large. One man’s forearm had been lacerated and another man was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

“The interior of the house was immaculate and organized, except for the bloodstains everywhere,” stated the police report.

Police listened to voice mails that Grow left for one of the victims, including one in which he claimed self-defense and said “I am going to have some people come talk to you.”

Grow was also arrested Aug. 9 on charges of assault and second-offense domestic battery following a five-hour standoff with the Elko SWAT team at a South 12th Street residence.

Police found a woman in the residence with bruising and swelling on the side of her face. She said Grow battered her and when he was confronted by two witnesses, he threatened to stab all three of them.

According to Elko County Jail records, Grow was also arrested six other times earlier this year.

