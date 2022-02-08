Man sentenced in animal abuse case

ELKO – An Idaho man accused of abusing a dog with a baseball and hatchet has been sentenced to perform 250 hours of community service.

Tyson Hicks, 23, of Boise, was arrested in June on a charge of unlawful torture, maiming or mutilation of a dog, a category “D” felony.

According to court documents, an animal control officer was dispatched to a Spring Creek residence on Dec. 2, 2020. A witness stated that a 3- or 4-year old boy had been playing in a back bedroom of the house when he began to cry. It was thought that Hicks’ dog, an adult male black lab/Pitbull mix, had bitten the toddler, but no puncture marks or blood were visible, the witness said.

Hicks allegedly then took the dog to the back yard and began hitting it with the baseball bat, at one point stating “he was going to ‘kill his dog’” and demanded a gun from the witness. When the request was refused, he then used a hatchet to strike the dog again.

The witness and the child’s father said they tried to explain to Hicks the boy was unharmed, but he “would not stop abusing the dog.” The criminal complaint stated the dog suffered “multiple lacerations and abrasions.” It was treated the next day by a veterinarian.

Hicks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful torture, maiming or mutilation of a dog. He was sentenced Jan. 13 by District Judge Kriston Hill to one year in jail, suspended, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and complete 250 hours of community service. He will also be on probation for one year.

