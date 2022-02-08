Man sentenced in animal abuse case

ELKO – An Idaho man accused of abusing a dog with a baseball and hatchet has been sentenced to perform 250 hours of community service.
Tyson Hicks, 23, of Boise, was arrested in June on a charge of unlawful torture, maiming or mutilation of a dog, a category “D” felony.
According to court documents, an animal control officer was dispatched to a Spring Creek residence on Dec. 2, 2020. A witness stated that a 3- or 4-year old boy had been playing in a back bedroom of the house when he began to cry. It was thought that Hicks’ dog, an adult male black lab/Pitbull mix, had bitten the toddler, but no puncture marks or blood were visible, the witness said.
Hicks allegedly then took the dog to the back yard and began hitting it with the baseball bat, at one point stating “he was going to ‘kill his dog’” and demanded a gun from the witness. When the request was refused, he then used a hatchet to strike the dog again.
The witness and the child’s father said they tried to explain to Hicks the boy was unharmed, but he “would not stop abusing the dog.” The criminal complaint stated the dog suffered “multiple lacerations and abrasions.” It was treated the next day by a veterinarian.
Hicks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful torture, maiming or mutilation of a dog. He was sentenced Jan. 13 by District Judge Kriston Hill to one year in jail, suspended, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and complete 250 hours of community service. He will also be on probation for one year.
Adan Rodriguez
Adan Rodriguez, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested Feb. 1, 2022, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a state prison hold and for battery by a prisoner.
Alan M. Stanley
Alan M. Stanley, 63, of Wells was arrested Jan. 28, 2022, on Interstate 80 for third-offense driving under the influence, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, resident with nonresident driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $51,610
Albert L. Yava
Albert L. Yava, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at 550 W. Idaho St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Anthone K. Santarone
Anthone K. Santarone, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at Seventh and Pine streets on 29 counts of reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $64,200
Aubrey B. Nixon
Aubrey B. Nixon, 36, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; driver disobeying peace officer endangering others; possession of a hypodermic device; drug paraphernalia; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $32,620
Jorge Avila Hernandez
Jorge Avila Hernandez, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at 550 W. Idaho St. for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Braulio V. Rodriguez
Braulio V. Rodriguez, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Motel 6 for violation of probation and on two bench warrants.
Breanna M. Romero
Breanna M. Romero, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at Pilot Truck Stop in West Wendover for battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $55,740
Brian K. Frederick
Brian K. Frederick, 43, of Salina, Utah was arrested Feb. 1, 2022, at 330 S. Casino Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $5,640
Brooke A. Schwoob
Brooke A. Schwoob, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 3, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation.
Caden L. McClellan
Caden L. McClellan, 23, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft and four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $55,000
Ronix Cespedes Acevedo
Ronix Cespedes Acevedo, 43, of Elko was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at 1050 Connolly Drive for violation of probation, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Daniel J. Aguilar
Daniel J. Aguilar, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Fifth and River streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; possessing, manufacturing, or disposing of a short-barreled rifle; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $40,000
Dixie L. Sines
Dixie L. Sines, 53, of Elko was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at West Adams and First Street for fugitive felon from another state.
Graydon A. Jolliff
Graydon A. Jolliff, 43, of Elko was arrested Jan 28, 2022, at 2324 Virginia Way for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; felony possession of a controlled substance; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $45,640
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jaymz T. Quintana, 27, of Elko was arrested Feb. 3, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino on three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640
John C. Ketchum III
John C. Ketchum III, 31, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence; attempting to make false statement to obstruct a public officer; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,880
Joice K. Romaine
Joice K. Romaine, 29, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at 2520 Mountain City Highway for battery with a deadly weapon, failure to stop at scene of an accident, and taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $102,500
Jordin N. Asberry
Jordin N. Asberry, 29, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at North Fifth Street and Spruce Road for violation of probation.
Joseph K. Bates
Joseph K. Bates, 33, of Elko was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at Seventh and Pine streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of contempt of court. Bail: $7,450
Kerby P. Deaton
Kerby P. Deaton, 37, of Wells was arrested Feb. 1, 2022, at 151 Second St. for domestic battery and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $28,000
Myranda J. Reich
Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at 1905 Douglas St. for violation of probation.
Tamara Reese
Tamara Reese, 59, of Elko was arrested Jan. 28, 2022, at 2324 Virginia Way on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a structure, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $15,000
Troy Curtis
Troy Curtis, 65, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Pinion Road on a felony warrant for battery with substantial bodily harm, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $10,390
Wesley R. Garcia
Wesley R. Garcia, 30, of Reno was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, on Interstate 80 for speeding 26-30 mph over limit and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,395
William J. Neal III
William J. Neal III, 38, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at 2582 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, and violation of probation.
Zachary J. Daniels
Zachary J. Daniels, 22, of Grass Valley, California was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at Copper Street and Enfield Avenue for driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence, destroying the property of another, false statement to obstruct a public officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving disregarding safety, failure to maintain lane, driver failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $13,755
